freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.
freenet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. freenet has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About freenet
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than freenet
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.