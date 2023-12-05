freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

freenet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. freenet has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get freenet alerts:

About freenet

(Get Free Report)

Read More

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.