FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,435 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

