FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report released on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.50.

Stantec Price Performance

TSE:STN opened at C$101.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.06. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$63.38 and a 52 week high of C$102.03. The stock has a market cap of C$11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.