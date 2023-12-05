FY2024 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

GoDaddy stock opened at $103.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $103.44.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $260,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,988.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $260,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,988.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

