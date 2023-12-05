FY2025 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Decreased by Analyst

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $60.46 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.