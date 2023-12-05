Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Trading Up 1.9%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as €89.10 ($96.85) and last traded at €88.50 ($96.20). 124,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.85 ($94.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

