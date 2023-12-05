GFL Environmental Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report released on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 1.11. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $26,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

