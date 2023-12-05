Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.38. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 2,093,113 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $83,959.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,939,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,854,647.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $83,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,939,304 shares in the company, valued at $28,854,647.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,278,336 shares of company stock valued at $22,367,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DNA. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $27,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

