GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of GitLab worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,577,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

