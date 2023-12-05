Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 110.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Global-e Online Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.