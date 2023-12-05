Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.18). Approximately 56,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Global Ports Price Performance

Global Ports Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.67. The company has a market cap of £171.46 million, a P/E ratio of -787.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

