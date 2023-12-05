Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.17 and last traded at C$8.16. 1,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Goldmoney Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.56. The stock has a market cap of C$112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 30.51.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of C$11.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

