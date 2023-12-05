Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Down 5.8%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 431,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 774% from the average daily volume of 49,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$27.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.01.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

