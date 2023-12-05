Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Up 43%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 43% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 14,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 23,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Hammer Technology Stock Up 43.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure. The company is focused on providing HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

