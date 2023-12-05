Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

