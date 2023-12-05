Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Down 1.8%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €112.00 ($121.74) and last traded at €112.30 ($122.07). 11,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €114.40 ($124.35).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €143.58 and a 200 day moving average of €174.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

