Head-To-Head Analysis: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -3.78% -9.23% -4.59% Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coeur Mining and Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 6 0 2.75 Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S..

This table compares Coeur Mining and Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $785.60 million 1.49 -$78.11 million ($0.07) -43.57 Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. N/A N/A N/A $3.13 2.87

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. explores for and operates gold mines in Turkey. It owns and operates seven mines in OvacikBergama-Izmir, Çukuralan-Izmir, Kaymaz-Eskisehir, Mastra- Gümüshane, and Himmetdede-Kayseri regions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

