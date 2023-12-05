Head-To-Head Comparison: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) & Its Rivals

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 96 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1010 2204 2567 92 2.30

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 126.59%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 46.53%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 23.22 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $8.21 billion $1.75 billion -1.70

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -233.39% -5.16% -5.06%

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have a beta of 0.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

