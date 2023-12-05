Head-To-Head Comparison: Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) versus Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Soitec and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 0 0 0 0 N/A Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Transphorm has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 87.30%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Soitec.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Soitec and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Soitec has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soitec and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec $1.13 billion 5.95 $242.68 million N/A N/A Transphorm $18.58 million 10.24 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -4.58

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm.

Summary

Soitec beats Transphorm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

