Head-To-Head Review: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

Earnings & Valuation

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.49%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $34.78, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than LTC Properties.

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and LTC Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $210.85 million 1.37 -$40.83 million ($1.36) -4.13 LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.88 $100.02 million $1.93 17.27

LTC Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -20.80% 2.39% 0.67% LTC Properties 40.76% 9.25% 4.43%

Summary

LTC Properties beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

