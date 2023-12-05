Head to Head Survey: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) & Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Invesco pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Invesco alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $5.75 billion 1.18 $920.70 million $1.31 11.48 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.89 $1.92 billion $1.21 29.31

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invesco. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invesco and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 8 1 0 2.11 Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 6 1 2.64

Invesco presently has a consensus price target of $16.61, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $37.41, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Invesco is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 14.50% 7.52% 3.01% Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Invesco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.