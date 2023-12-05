Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading 10.8% Higher

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74.
Healthcare Capital Company Profile
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Capital
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.