Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Helios Technologies worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.03. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.10 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

