Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 131.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

