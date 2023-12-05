Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 10/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $210.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

