HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 228 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $506.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.00 and a 200 day moving average of $498.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.74 and a 52-week high of $581.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.