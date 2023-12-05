HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 350 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $506.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.74 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.10.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

