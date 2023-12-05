HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 191 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $506.97 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.74 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $482,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.10.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

