HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $580.10.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $506.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.25. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $265.74 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,659,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,659,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.