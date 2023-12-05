Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,726,100 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,849,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,315.3 days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Hulic stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Hulic has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

