Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,726,100 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,849,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,315.3 days.
Hulic Stock Performance
Hulic stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Hulic has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.
Hulic Company Profile
