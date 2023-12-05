IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.84% of IDT worth $31,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,367,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDT opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.81 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

