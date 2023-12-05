Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 7,661,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,576.8 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFSUF opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.