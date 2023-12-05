InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.31. Approximately 121,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 212,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$210.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$46.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.30 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.4603482 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

