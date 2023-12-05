Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Shares Up 1.5%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Inrad Optics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.12%.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

