Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

INSP stock opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -138.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.