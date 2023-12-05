Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.18.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICPT

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. Research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,630,000 after buying an additional 1,338,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,180,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 604,714 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,651,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,484,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.