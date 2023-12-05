Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.15. 2,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWC. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 207.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.