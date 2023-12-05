Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSJ opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.