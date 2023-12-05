Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

RWK opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $83.82 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

