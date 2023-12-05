Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $1,267,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

GSY stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

