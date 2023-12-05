Investment Partners LTD. Sells 699 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 52,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $38,270,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $797,176,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

