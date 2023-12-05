Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.23.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

