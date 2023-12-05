Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives $61.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 233,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.