iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 48,869 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 227% compared to the average daily volume of 14,922 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $580,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

