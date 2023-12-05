iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stake Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.