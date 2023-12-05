iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.03 and last traded at $54.92. 38,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 33,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $129.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at $132,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

