IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 790 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 790 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 619,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.95.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $369.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

