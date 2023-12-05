J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $190.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

