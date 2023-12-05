Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $1,041,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JBI opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

