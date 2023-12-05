Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.15. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 151,852 shares.
Jones Soda Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 29.25%.
Institutional Trading of Jones Soda
About Jones Soda
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.
