Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.15. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 151,852 shares.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 29.25%.

Institutional Trading of Jones Soda

About Jones Soda

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Free Report ) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

